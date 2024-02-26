Watch CBS News
Man in custody after sexual assault on CTA Red Line train

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in custody accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on a CTA train.

It happened late Saturday afternoon near the Howard stop in Rogers Park.

Police said the victim told them a man approached her and then assaulted her.

He was later arrested at the scene and charges are pending.

CBS 2 dug into similar crimes on the CTA and according to police, it's the fourth sexual assault on a train or platform this year.

There were 21 sexual assaults on CTA trains last year.

