Man in custody after sexual assault on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in custody accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on a CTA train.
It happened late Saturday afternoon near the Howard stop in Rogers Park.
Police said the victim told them a man approached her and then assaulted her.
He was later arrested at the scene and charges are pending.
CBS 2 dug into similar crimes on the CTA and according to police, it's the fourth sexual assault on a train or platform this year.
There were 21 sexual assaults on CTA trains last year.
