Male suspect sexually abused woman standing at West Side bus stop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a suspect who sexually abused a woman at a bus stop in the East Garfield Park neighborhood last Monday.

A woman was standing on the public way at the bus stop near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Kedzie Avenue around 9:22 a.m.

An unknown male suspect approached her from behind and sexually abused her, police said. He then continued southbound on Kedzie Avenue.

Police said the suspect was African American, around 29 to 30 years old, had a short dreadlock hairstyle, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and red and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Area Four Detective Division at 312-746-8251.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 12:47 PM

