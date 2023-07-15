Chicago Weather Alert: Severe weather causes tornado in DuPage County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A line of severe thunderstorms late Friday led to a report of a tornado in DuPage County, power outages, stopped Metra lines, and a ground stop at both Midway and O'Hare airports.

A tornado was reported in the area of Glen Ellyn and Lisle a little after 9 p.m. on Friday. Bartlett police reported powerlines in roadways and power outages in the area.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist said there were several reports of impressive wind gusts upwards of 70 mph in Schaumburg and throughout the northwest suburbs. Wind gusts at O'Hare International Airport reached nearly 60 mph.

Ground stops were also in effect at both Midway International Airport and O'Hare International Airport.

Inbound and outbound train movement was halted on the Metra Union Pacific West and Union Pacific Northwest lines. Trains were also delayed on the BNSF line.

ComEd said about 31,000 residents were affected by power outages throughout northern Illinois shortly after10 p.m., mostly concentrated in the western and southwestern suburbs.

This comes just two days after a total of 13 tornados ripped through communities all over the Chicago area causing extensive damage.

We have been able to confirm two additional tornadoes from the July 12 storms to bring our event total to 13:



-An EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 70 mph in Schaumburg

-An EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 80 mph on the far east side of Loves Park in Caledonia Township/Boone County — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 14, 2023