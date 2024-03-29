Watch CBS News
Severe weather for the Chicago area this weekend

By Albert Ramon

Scattered thunderstorms start the weekend in Chicago
Scattered thunderstorms start the weekend in Chicago 03:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A storm system will move across the area Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. 

Some of the thunderstorms on Friday night have the potential to produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to minor flooding. 

A few of the stronger storms may also contain small hail. 

After a drier day on Saturday, another storm system will move in on Sunday. This will bring additional chances for showers and thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. 

The main concern again will be heavy rainfall, potentially causing minor flooding along with small hail, especially for areas south of I-80.

A final round of rain is forecast for late Monday through Tuesday. Lingering moisture and colder temps may allow for some snow flurries on Wednesday.

Tonight: 100% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low 42. 

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 60. 

Sunday: 60% showers and thunderstorms. High 48.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 4:37 PM CDT

