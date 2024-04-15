Watch CBS News
Weather

Severe weather headed to Chicago area

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday night will be mostly clear and calm, with lows in the upper 40s. 

Tuesday will start out dry, but shower and storm chances will increase through the afternoon and be numerous in the evening. 

Several severe storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and even a few tornadoes. 

The greatest threat to tornadoes in Chicago is the far western suburbs.

 Along with the severe threat, Tuesday will be very windy, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour out of the southeast, pushing highs to the low 70s.

Additional showers will be possible on Wednesday morning as the storm system departs. Some gusty storms will be possible midday Wednesday, but mainly for areas in Northwest Indiana.

Shower chances return late Thursday as a front passes through the area.

Cooler air behind the front will set us up for highs in the 50s on Friday and this weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 49.

Tuesday: Showers and storms are likely, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Several storms may turn severe. The high will be 72. 

Wednesday: Breezy with morning showers. High 69.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 3:16 PM CDT

