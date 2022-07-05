Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches as system moves in from Wisconsin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cook, Lake, Kane, and McHenry counties until 11:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm was spotted near Crystal Lake shortly before 11 p.m., moving southeast at 25 mph.

The storm is creating 60 mph wind gusts and could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Meantime, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Chicago area until early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, and Winnebago counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Storms will increase from the north over the next few hours. Storms producing damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Some could be severe. Low 75°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with intense heat, then a chance for strong storms late in the day. High 95°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. High 84°

An unsettled weather pattern will be with us for the next several days, including tonight with a chance of seeing rounds of showers and storms. A few storms could be strong or severe producing gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Very humid conditions will create dangerous heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Tuesday evening.

An unstable, hot and humid atmosphere could once again allow for a round of intense thunderstorms late in the day. Storms that do develop could quickly turn strong or severe through Tuesday evening.

Not as hot Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Storm chances continue through Friday.