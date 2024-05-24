Watch CBS News
Severe storms in Chicago Friday afternoon, evening

By David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

Severe storms Friday afternoon
Severe storms Friday afternoon 02:05

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe storms are approaching the Chicago area Friday and into Memorial Day Weekend. 

Friday starts out dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. 

Isolated storm chances increase by midday and through the afternoon. The most widespread storm coverage is expected between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. 

c994d233-92bb-49b5-9bf4-ed92f9cdb661.png

Areas near Chicago and Northwest Indiana are under a level 2 storm threat.  Storm threats include damaging wind and an isolated tornado. Large hail is also possible, but less likely. 

5ea43a01-69bd-4d23-ae69-b2bbb865c1a9.png

Storms are expected to impact travelers heading out for the holiday weekend. Memorial Day travel will be the busiest in two decades with Triple A forecasting 43.8 million people nationwide will travel for the holiday, including 38.4 million by auto and 3.5 million by air. 

2446e276-d3df-42fe-884a-867f23ab4668.png

Sunshine and cooler weather return on Saturday before thunderstorms return. 

Severe storms return to the forecast on Sunday into Memorial Day. 

