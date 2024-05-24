Severe storms in Chicago Friday afternoon, evening

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe storms are approaching the Chicago area Friday and into Memorial Day Weekend.

Friday starts out dry with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Isolated storm chances increase by midday and through the afternoon. The most widespread storm coverage is expected between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Areas near Chicago and Northwest Indiana are under a level 2 storm threat. Storm threats include damaging wind and an isolated tornado. Large hail is also possible, but less likely.

Storms are expected to impact travelers heading out for the holiday weekend. Memorial Day travel will be the busiest in two decades with Triple A forecasting 43.8 million people nationwide will travel for the holiday, including 38.4 million by auto and 3.5 million by air.

Sunshine and cooler weather return on Saturday before thunderstorms return.

Severe storms return to the forecast on Sunday into Memorial Day.