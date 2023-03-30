Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms expected Friday

First Alert Weather: Shower chances later, tracking severe storms by Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are expecting severe storms across the area starting Thursday through parts of Friday.

OVERVIEW

Alert Mode will activate at 3 p.m. on Thursday for the arrival of severe storms on Friday.

Several waves of showers and storms are expected over the next 24 to 36 hours. Storms may include damaging winds, tornadoes and hail.

Here's what CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis says we could expect in terms of the weather timeline:

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers and storms possible after 10 p.m. While storms are not expected to be severe, some may be strong and contain gusty winds or hail.

FRIDAY MORNING

Showers and storms are expected to end during the commute, then a break through midday.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Storm are expected to arrive after 2 p.m. from the extreme west (I-39 corridor). Expect Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings through evening, as well as gusty winds, tornadoes and hail.



FRIDAY EVENING

Storms expected, likely to be severe. Best timeframe for severe/tornado warnings is 5 to 9 p.m., but may be ongoing from earlier and to the west.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Gusty winds will continue after storms exit, possibly to 50 mph.



SATURDAY MORNING

Temperatures will drop and scattered rain/snow showers are expected, but little to no accumulation.

THREATS

Damaging Winds :

Likely within storms on Friday, possibly over 70 mph.

Tornadoes :

Chance is high in the afternoon/evening that storms to west , but uncertain whether this will sustain east into Chicago.

Hail:

Possible, but not the highest threat.

Rainfall/Flooding:

Storms will be quick-moving, and flooding is not expected.

CONFIDENCE

Confidence is HIGH on the likelihood of storms.

Confidence is GOOD on the likelihood of Damaging Winds (Severe Thunderstorm Warnings)

Confidence is GOOD on the possibility of tornadoes WEST of I-39, but confidence is NOT AS HIGH on the tornado threat making it to Chicago.

EXTENDED

Despite Saturday's chilly temperatures and rain and snow, the 60s return Sunday through Wednesday.