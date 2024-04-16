Watch CBS News
Weather

Are tornadoes possible in Chicago area? Tuesday shows severe storm threat in Illinois

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Severe storms possible Tuesday night in Chicago
Severe storms possible Tuesday night in Chicago 02:08

The Chicago area is at risk of severe storms Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

1-day-stats-pop.png
CBS

Waves of showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, but the main window for severe weather is during the evening. 

cbsn-2023-5.png
CBS

Between 4 p.m. and midnight, large hail and damaging wind are the main threats. There is a risk for tornadoes. That risk appears greatest in the western suburbs. 

severe-threat-with-outlook-day-1.png
CBS

As the severe weather threat ends, showers continue into the overnight hours. Some gusty thundershowers are possible Wednesday morning for the morning rush. Any storms end by early afternoon. Clouds linger as the winds pick up. Cooler weather settles for the rest of the week.

3-day-forecast-am-1.png
CBS

TODAY: EVENING STORMS – SOME STRONG TO SEVERE HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: EVENING STORMS, SHOWERS LINGER OVERNIGHT LOW: 49

TOMORROW: MORNING GUSTY SHOWERS THEN CLOUDY – VERY WINDY HIGH: 70

7-day-forecast-am-3.png
CBS
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 6:47 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.