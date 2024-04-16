Are tornadoes possible in Chicago area? Tuesday shows severe storm threat in Illinois

The Chicago area is at risk of severe storms Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Waves of showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, but the main window for severe weather is during the evening.

Between 4 p.m. and midnight, large hail and damaging wind are the main threats. There is a risk for tornadoes. That risk appears greatest in the western suburbs.

As the severe weather threat ends, showers continue into the overnight hours. Some gusty thundershowers are possible Wednesday morning for the morning rush. Any storms end by early afternoon. Clouds linger as the winds pick up. Cooler weather settles for the rest of the week.

TODAY: EVENING STORMS – SOME STRONG TO SEVERE HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: EVENING STORMS, SHOWERS LINGER OVERNIGHT LOW: 49

TOMORROW: MORNING GUSTY SHOWERS THEN CLOUDY – VERY WINDY HIGH: 70

