Possible severe storms in Chicago area Sunday. Here's what to expect.

CHICAGO (CBS) — A CBS Chicago weather alert is in place through 11 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Illinois, including Cook County, and Indiana until 8 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible late Sunday and through the evening hours. Storms that do develop could turn severe.

The primary threats will come from storms producing damaging winds, up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. Secondary threats include storms producing large hail and an isolated tornado.

For most of the area, the severe risk is a level 2 out of 5, and the flash flood threat has elevated as well.

Storm chances end late Sunday evening, leading to a hot and humid Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a pop-up storm chance in the afternoon.

