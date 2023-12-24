Fire at northwest suburban Chicago condo leaves several families displaced

Several families displaced after fire at Arlington Heights condo

Several families displaced after fire at Arlington Heights condo

Several families displaced after fire at Arlington Heights condo

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- Several families are displaced after a fire damaged a condo building in Arlington Heights overnight.

Cell phone video from a neighbor captured heavy flames coming from the fourth floor of the complex.

The owner of the unit where the fire started wasn't home at the time.

As many as half a dozen units were damaged.

No injuries were reported.