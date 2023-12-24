Watch CBS News
Fire at northwest suburban Chicago condo leaves several families displaced

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- Several families are displaced after a fire damaged a condo building in Arlington Heights overnight.

Cell phone video from a neighbor captured heavy flames coming from the fourth floor of the complex.

The owner of the unit where the fire started wasn't home at the time.

As many as half a dozen units were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 8:42 AM CST

