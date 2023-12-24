Fire at northwest suburban Chicago condo leaves several families displaced
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- Several families are displaced after a fire damaged a condo building in Arlington Heights overnight.
Cell phone video from a neighbor captured heavy flames coming from the fourth floor of the complex.
The owner of the unit where the fire started wasn't home at the time.
As many as half a dozen units were damaged.
No injuries were reported.
