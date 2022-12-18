Several Chanukah celebrations happening tonight in Northbrook

NORTHBROOK, Ill. CHICAGO (CBS) -- We want to wish our Jewish viewers a happy Chanukah!

The first of eight days start at sundown tonight across the world.

Chanukah commemorates the re-dedication of the holy temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabees defeated the Syrian Greek army and retook the city in the second-century BCE.

There are several events across our area to celebrate Chanukah tonight.

In the northern suburbs, there are five special days of family fun at Northbrook Court.

The Chanukah wonderland will be open today through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

Children can make menorahs and dreidels. They can also decorate doughnuts and see an olive oil-making demonstration.

Tickets are $18.

More information can be found at chanukahwonderlandchicago.com.