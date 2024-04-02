Services set for Officer Christina Musil, killed in Chicago's far west suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral arrangements are now set for a DeKalb County Sheriff's Officer killed in a crash last week.
Thirty-five-year-old Christina Musil was parked on a shoulder along Route 23 in Waterman last Thursday night when a large commercial truck ran off the road in rear-ended her squad car.
She was airlifted to a hospital but died a short time later.
Her visitation is scheduled Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University.
There will also be a walk-through for law enforcement at 12:45 followed by the funeral at 1:30.