Services set for Officer Christina Musil, killed in Chicago's far west suburbs

Services set for DeKalb County Sheriff's Officer killed in Chicago's far west suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral arrangements are now set for a DeKalb County Sheriff's Officer killed in a crash last week.

Thirty-five-year-old Christina Musil was parked on a shoulder along Route 23 in Waterman last Thursday night when a large commercial truck ran off the road in rear-ended her squad car.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil was killed when a truck rear-ended her SUV while she was parked on the shoulder of Illinois Route 23 in Waterman, Illinois, on March 28, 2024 DeKalb County Sheriff

She was airlifted to a hospital but died a short time later.

Her visitation is scheduled Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University.

There will also be a walk-through for law enforcement at 12:45 followed by the funeral at 1:30.