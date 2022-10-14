Service on Metra Union Pacific Northwest line affected, one hurt, after train hits CTA bus

Bus driver injured in crash with Metra train on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some trains on the Metra Union Pacific Northwest line were halted for about an hour Thursday evening because a train hit a Chicago Transit Authority bus.

Inbound and outbound train movement was stopped near Norwood Park.

The CTA said the train made contact with the bus at Nagle Avenue and Northwest Highway. There was one passenger on the bus, along with the driver.

The agency sent out the alert via Twitter shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Norwood Park, train #647 struck a bus — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) October 13, 2022

Then around 8 p.m., Metra said two tracks on the line have been opened for train movement, but service was operating with "extensive delays."

One person was injured in the crash, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A CTA bus driver was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in serious-to-critical condition. He was complaining of a backache.

Neither the passenger on the bus nor anyone on the train was injured.

The front of the bus was left heavily damaged. The CTA is looking into the circumstances of the incident.

The Union Pacific Northwest line runs from Harvard in McHenry County, through suburban Cook County to Chicago.