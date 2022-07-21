Serious injury reported in crash on I-57 at I-80

Serious injury reported in two-vehicle crash on I-57

Serious injury reported in two-vehicle crash on I-57

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one serious injury was reported in a crash on Interstate 57 at Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the stretch of southbound I-57 where the accident happened is already backed up regularly because of road work between Sauk Trial and Route 30.

The road work was complicated with a two-vehicle crash. One of the vehicles, a van, spun around and ended up in the center median.

One serious injury was reported.

Northbound I-57 from Vollmer Road and southbound I-57 from Route 480 were both jammed following the accident.