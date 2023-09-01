Man, woman seriously injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Belmont Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 81-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were seriously injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Friday evening.

The rollover pin-in crash happened after 5 p.m. on the southbound Drive near Belmont Avenue.

Before first responders even arrived, other drivers rushed to the car and tried to get to the people inside.

The Fire Department later took over from the good Samaritans, and was able to extricate the accident victims – who were pinned into the car. The Fire Department cut off the roof supports and removed the patients through the roof of the car.

The man and woman were both taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Fire Department.

Three lanes of the southbound Drive were blocked after the crash. Traffic was backed up on the southbound Drive as far north as Bryn Mawr Avenue following the crash.

At first, the good Samaritans looked as if they were trying to push the car upright. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl emphasizes that this is not a good idea – anyone who comes across a serious crash scene should remind anyone in the car that their vehicle is unstable, and wait for the Fire Department.