Serious crash involving motorcycle snags traffic, Metra service in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A motorcycle was involved in a crash late Monday afternoon in Rosemont.

There were reports that the accident may be fatal.

The crash happened at the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Mannheim Road in the near northwest suburb. An overturned motorcycle was spotted at the scene on the Metra North Central tracks alongside Mannheim Road.

Rosemont Public Safety said the roadway has been shut down and traffic in the area was heavy.

The crash happened less than half a mile from Allstate Arena, where classic rock bands Journey and Toto are set to perform Monday night.

The venue said there will be extra traffic in the area and advised people to plan carefully.

Metra service was also affected by the crash. One North Central Service train to Buffalo Grove was delayed due to the accident, while another saw its departure from Union Station held up.

