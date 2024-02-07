Serious crash closes all lanes on Eisenhower Expressway at 9th Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A serious crash involving four vehicles closed all lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway at 9th Avenue early Wednesday morning.
At least one car rolled over due to the impact of the crash just before 4:45 a.m., Illinois State Police confirmed.
Police said injuries have been reported, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
