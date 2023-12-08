Suspect in multiple Chicago bank robberies strikes again, still on the loose

CHICAGO (CBS) – The FBI is looking for a man they said has robbed banks on multiple occasions in recent months, including Friday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood.

Around 10:10 a.m., the FBI responded to the bank robbery at the Citibank located at 539 North Michigan Avenue.

The suspect verbally demanded money and showed a handgun, the FBI said.

He was described as a Black man, approximately 60 years old, with a heavy build and a black and gray goatee. He also wore a black puffy jacket with a small white Reebok logo on the left chest, dark pants, and a dark winter beanie hat.

The FBI released images of the suspect.

No injures were reported in connection with Friday's robbery.

The FBI said he matched the description of the suspect in bank robberies in Chicago on Sept. 19, Oct. 11, and Nov. 7.

As of Friday afternoon, the suspect remained at large.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700. They can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.