Former NFL player Sergio Brown to appear in court Wednesday, charged with killing his mother

CHICAGO (CBS) – Sergio Brown, the former NFL player and Proviso East standout accused of killing his mother, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Brown was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of the body of 73-year-old Myrtle Simmons-Brown. She died from blunt force trauma according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Simmons-Brown's body would be found about 100 to 150 feet away from the back door of her Maywood home - which she shared with her son. Her body was wrapped in a sheet in tall grass near a creek.

DNA evidence from two men was found under Simmons-Brown's nails. According to prosecutors, one was a DNA match found on Brown's toothbrush.

Brown was deported from Mexico before he was able to travel to Colombia. Prosecutors say Brown used his mother's credit card to purchase stays at two Airbnb locations – one for nearly $2,000 in Medellin, Colombia, which meant he had planned to travel there from Mexico.

Brown formerly played safety for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills.

He will appear at the Maywood Courthouse on Wednesday.