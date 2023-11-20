Police sergeant, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chicago suburb

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (CBS) – A Glendale Heights police sergeant and his wife were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Homer Glen, according to police.

In a Facebook post, GHPD said Sgt. Michael Huff took his and the life of his wife, Jackie Huff, inside their home Sunday evening.

Police say around 5:46 p.m., Will County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 13600 block of Shannon Drive for a report of shots fired. A 911 caller told authorities that she heard the homeowners arguing, followed by the sound of gunshots coming from the residence.

Arriving deputies found both victims lying on the kitchen floor covered in blood. Both suffered gunshot wounds and were confirmed dead by the Northwest Homer Fire Department.

A small-caliber handgun was found close to the victims, according to police. Investigators determined it was an isolated incident as a result of a murder-suicide.

An autopsy was said to be scheduled for both individuals.

Michael served the community for over 20 years, and his wife was a former Village of Glendale Heights employee.

GHPD is working with the Will County Sheriff's Office on the incident.

It is with profound sadness that the Village of Glendale Heights announces the passing of Glendale Heights Police... Posted by Village of Glendale Heights, IL - Municipal Government on Monday, November 20, 2023

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide, help can be found by calling the 988 Lifeline. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, prevention, and crisis resources for you or your loved ones. Dial 988 from any touch-tone phone.