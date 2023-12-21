Seniors-only DMV opens in south suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going to be much easier for seniors on the South Side, or in the south suburbs, to renew their driver's licenses.

The Illinois Secretary of State just opened a new "seniors only" DMV center at the Calumet Township Senior Center near 126th and Ashland.

Since it's limited to older residents, there won't be long lines that might be challenging for some.

The center will offer driving tests, renewals, ID cards, and license plate stickers among other things.