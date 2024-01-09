Watch CBS News
Illinois celebrates opening of seniors-only DMV facility in Chicago suburb

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a seniors-only Department of Motor Vehicles branch in Bridgeview on Tuesday.

A pop-up office for seniors at nearby Seat Geek Stadium was so popular that the state decided to keep a seniors-only site open in the southwest suburbs.

The opening came after CBS 2 reported on frustrated seniors having trouble securing appointments online.

Since it's limited to older residents, there won't be long lines that might be challenging for some.

 The center will offer driving tests, renewals, ID cards, and license plate stickers among other things.  

First published on January 9, 2024 / 5:18 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

