Sen. Duckworth pushes for protection of IVF treatments

Sen. Duckworth wants more protections for IVF treatments

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-8th) is urging federal lawmakers to pass bipartisan legislation to protect in-vitro fertilization treatment.

"It comes about a month after an Alabama Supreme Court ruling briefly halted some procedures in the state.

"When Alabama defined a fertilized egg to be a person, and their code defines murder as intentionally causing the death of a person, the intentional disposal of an embryo, even a non-viable one that could cause a miscarriage if implanted, which is a common practice in IVF, that disposal became a class a felony," Duckworth said.

Senator Duckworth has previously tried to introduce IVF legislation but was blocked by Republicans.