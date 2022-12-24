U.S. Senate recognizes Pullman National Monument

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Pullman National Monument is getting some recognition from Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Senate just passed the Pulman National Historic Park Act.

The legislation was sponsored by Illinois U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth. This will give the establishment power to acquire land and help with some managerial operations.

Pullman has played a major role in the labor movement.

It was the site of the first industry-wide strike, the first Black union and a strike there led to the creation of Labor Day.