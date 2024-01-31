Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing with big tech on protecting kids online

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago parents will be in the front row on Capitol Hill on Wednesday as the Senate Judiciary Committee pushes big tech executives to protect children from sexual exploitation on social media.

Rose and Rob Bronstein, of Chicago, lost their son Nate to suicide after he was cyberbullied by classmates. They said he was bullied by his classmates to the point that he didn't want to live to see his future.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) is chairing Wednesday's Judiciary Committee hearing to urge big tech to do more to safeguard children who often get hooked on apps and online sites.

At the hearing, the Bronsteins will be in the same room as the CEOs of TikTok, Snap, X, Meta, and Discord.

Lawmakers want to pass more protective regulations, and make it easier for parents to sue tech companies.

Asked if it should be parents or tech companies who should be responsible for keeping kids safe online, Durbin said "parents are fighting a losing battle."

"Parents doing their very best cannot keep up with this technology, and these companies have the singular responsibility to police this," Durbin said.

Meta will likely be a central focus of the hearing, as dozens of states have sued the California-based tech giant; claiming it deliberately designed features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms and failed to protect them from online predators.