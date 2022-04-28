Sen. Dick Durbin receives Chicago Children's Advocacy Center Luminary Award, CBS 2's Irika Sargent ecmees

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All children deserve a childhood free from abuse.

With that mission in mind Wednesday night, Chicagoans – including many CBS 2 staffers - raised money for the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center.

CBS 2's Irika Sargent is on the board of directors, and she emceed the Luminary Award dinner Wednesday night.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin was this year's recipient.

The center said, "His legislative career has profoundly impacted child abuse victims and the funding needed to help them rise from trauma and thrive."

The Chicago Children's Advocacy Center helps children and families find hope and healing after experiencing trauma.