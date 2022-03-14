Sen. Dick Durbin joins rally against War in Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A large group gathered Sunday for a rally outside the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Ukrainian Village.

Among the participants were U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois).

Durbin is co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus. He said what is happening in Ukraine is heartbreaking – but there is a hopeful side to the story.

"Those who stand and fight in Ukraine have inspired the world. The world is watching these people who were willing to risk and give their lives for Ukraine; who believe that if they have to die, they'll do it in defense of a homeland they love; a homeland that is in their heart," Durbin said. "It's an incredible story."

Durbin recently returned from Poland, and led the Senate's effort to designate Ukraine for temporary protected status.