Sen. Dick Durbin addresses efforts to cap cost of insulin at $35 monthly

CHICAGO (CBS)-- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin addressed the efforts in the Senate to cap the cost of insulin. 

"Limit the price of insulin to $35 dollars. Today the cost of insulin can range from several hundred dollars to more than a thousand," Durbin said. "I'm cosponsoring a bill, we have Dems and Republicans on both sides of the aisle supporting it."

A Chicago area family also spoke at a news conference Friday about the financial burden when their young daughter was diagnosed with diabetes. 

Illinois is one of only a few states already capping the cost of insulin at $100 per month for certain patients. But Durbin says federal action is needed to cover more Illinois patients with diabetes and reduce costs further. 

More than one-quarter of patients who rely on insulin have been forced to ration their doses due to cost, which can lead to deadly consequences.  

