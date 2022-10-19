Crash between 2 semi-trucks causes lane closures on I-55 to I-80

Semi-truck crash causes lane closures on I-55 south of I-80

Semi-truck crash causes lane closures on I-55 south of I-80

Semi-truck crash causes lane closures on I-55 south of I-80

CHICAGO (CBS) -- I-55 south of I-80 is closed following a crash involving two semi-trucks.

Chopper 2 was at the scene of the crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

One semi carrying 50,000 pounds of water slammed into another carrying 80,000 pounds of soybeans - both spilling onto the roadway.

Two semis have been involved in a violent crash SB on I-55 south of I-80. Both units remained upright, but a load of soybeans is scattered across the roadway. SB 55 will be closed at 80 for at least 4 hours. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/27ajQ9uda6 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) October 19, 2022

At least one of the drivers was hurt in the crash and was transported to an area hospital.

The ramp from I-80 east to I-55 south and I-80 west to I-55 south to 80 are closed.