Crash between 2 semi-trucks causes lane closures on I-55 to I-80

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- I-55 south of I-80 is closed following a crash involving two semi-trucks. 

Chopper 2 was at the scene of the crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

One semi carrying 50,000 pounds of water slammed into another carrying 80,000 pounds of soybeans - both spilling onto the roadway. 

At least one of the drivers was hurt in the crash and was transported to an area hospital. 

The ramp from I-80 east to I-55 south and I-80 west to I-55 south to 80 are closed. 

