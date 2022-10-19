Crash between 2 semi-trucks causes lane closures on I-55 to I-80
CHICAGO (CBS) -- I-55 south of I-80 is closed following a crash involving two semi-trucks.
Chopper 2 was at the scene of the crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning
One semi carrying 50,000 pounds of water slammed into another carrying 80,000 pounds of soybeans - both spilling onto the roadway.
At least one of the drivers was hurt in the crash and was transported to an area hospital.
The ramp from I-80 east to I-55 south and I-80 west to I-55 south to 80 are closed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.