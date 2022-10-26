Semi truck rolls over on Kennedy Expressway causing fuel leak at Montrose Avenue; driver injured

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A semi truck rolled over, causing a fuel leak on the Kennedy Expressway at Montrose Avenue.

Illinois State Police said the vehicle rolled over around 4:20 a.m.

Police said a fuel tank cracked and was leaking diesel fuel on the highway. Multiple lanes have been shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

The semi truck driver suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story.