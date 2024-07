Semi-truck rollover crash shuts down inbound lanes on I-290 near I-294

CHICAGO (CBS) — A semi-truck rollover crash shut down inbound lanes on I-290 just east of I-294 Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck carrying a load of 27000 lbs. of canned goods rolled over near St. Charles Road around 5:20 a.m. The canned goods are intact.

We have been following a semi crash on the IB 290 at 284. A steel shipping container rolled off it’s mounts, twisting the trailer shortly after 5 am. All IB 290 traffic is forced onto SB 294. The SB 294 ramp to IB 290 is also blocked. Big delays! More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/TbXMgFrn84 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) July 24, 2024

No injuries were reported.

ISP said all lanes are currently blocked and traffic is being diverted to southbound I-294.