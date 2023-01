CHICAGO (CBS) – Two left westbound lanes are blocked at the Illinois-Indiana state line after a semi-truck is flipped on its side Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on westbound I-80/94.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Its not even accumulating here on the IN/IL line and we're already seeing problems on I-80/94.



A semi has turned over right at the state line. pic.twitter.com/7oTE9iXUg4 — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) January 28, 2023

There's no word on what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.