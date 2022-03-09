Semi-truck catches fire on I-294 in Glenview near Willow Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A semi-truck caught fire in suburban Glenview Wednesday morning.
The semi-truck was carrying paper at the time of the fire just before Willow Road.
As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, two right lanes were closed for a heavy recovery effort of the truck.
He said heavy traffic will continue all morning for commuters as crews work to clear the truck. Commuters are advised to take the Willow Road exit.
