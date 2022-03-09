Semi-truck catches fire on I-294 in Glenview near Willow Road

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A semi-truck caught fire in suburban Glenview Wednesday morning.

NB 294 before Willow Road truck fire aftermath. Fire is out, overhaul work coordinating with the heavy recovery operator is underway in the 2 right lanes. pic.twitter.com/f6QynAbNEx — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) March 9, 2022

The semi-truck was carrying paper at the time of the fire just before Willow Road.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, two right lanes were closed for a heavy recovery effort of the truck.

He said heavy traffic will continue all morning for commuters as crews work to clear the truck. Commuters are advised to take the Willow Road exit.