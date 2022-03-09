Watch CBS News

Semi-truck catches fire on I-294 in Glenview near Willow Road

/ CBS Chicago

Semi-truck catches fire on I-294 in Glenview near Willow Road 01:50

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A semi-truck caught fire in suburban Glenview Wednesday morning. 

The semi-truck was carrying paper at the time of the fire just before Willow Road. 

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, two right lanes were closed for a heavy recovery effort of the truck. 

He said heavy traffic will continue all morning for commuters as crews work to clear the truck. Commuters are advised to take the Willow Road exit. 

First published on March 9, 2022 / 7:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.