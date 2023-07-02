Watch CBS News
Semi-truck crashes on Dan Ryan Expressway near inbound Chinatown feeder ramp

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Semi truck crashes, blocking traffic on Dan Ryan Expressway
Semi truck crashes, blocking traffic on Dan Ryan Expressway 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) – Traffic is being diverted following A semi-truck crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway

The semi is blocking the inbound Chinatown feeder ramp.

We're hearing reports that debris was possibly knocked onto the expressway below.

We've reached out to Illinois State Police for more information but have yet heard back.

Police are directing traffic away from the crash as they work to learn what led up to this.

The semi has since been towed away. 

