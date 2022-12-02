UPS Semi-truck goes off bridge, catches fire on Indiana Toll Road in Hammond

Semi-truck goes off bridge, catches fire on Indiana Toll Road in Hammond

Semi-truck goes off bridge, catches fire on Indiana Toll Road in Hammond

Semi-truck goes off bridge, catches fire on Indiana Toll Road in Hammond

CHICAGO(CBS)-- A UPS semi-truck drove off a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road and caught fire before falling into the Calumet River.

Indiana State Police said just after 2 a.m., the truck hit the Calumet River bridge and caught fire. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl said the truck dropped in between the east and west lanes, falling a few hundred feet into shallow water.

An unreal scene near Hammond after a semi crashed & went over the wall on the Indiana Toll Road, landing in the Calumet River. The Toll Road is closed both ways, so use 80/94 right now. Thanks to CapturedNews for the video. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/WreVvyxil5 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) December 2, 2022

UPS confirmed the driver was released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound lanes have reopened, but lanes are still restricted as crews work to clear the scene. Westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at Exit 14.

UPS released the following statement:

"We are thankful our driver is safe and that no other vehicles were involved. We are working with responding authorities on this continuing investigation."