UPS Semi-truck goes off bridge, catches fire on Indiana Toll Road in Hammond
CHICAGO(CBS)-- A UPS semi-truck drove off a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road and caught fire before falling into the Calumet River.
Indiana State Police said just after 2 a.m., the truck hit the Calumet River bridge and caught fire. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl said the truck dropped in between the east and west lanes, falling a few hundred feet into shallow water.
UPS confirmed the driver was released from the hospital with minor injuries.
Eastbound lanes have reopened, but lanes are still restricted as crews work to clear the scene. Westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at Exit 14.
UPS released the following statement:
"We are thankful our driver is safe and that no other vehicles were involved. We are working with responding authorities on this continuing investigation."
