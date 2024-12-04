Semi-trailer truck crashes into abandoned house in Harvey, Illinois

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A semi-trailer truck crashed into an abandoned house Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Harvey.

The truck lost control on 147th Street and crashed into a vacant home in the 14700 block of South Winchester Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

A city spokesperson said it appeared the truck driver lost control of his vehicle while headed east on 147th Street while trying to make a turn, slid across a grassy area, and hit a power line, two garages, and the back of an abandoned home.

Officials initially said the driver was being airlifted to a hospital for treatment, but as late as shortly after 5 p.m., emergency crews on the scene were still working to free the driver from the damaged truck cab.

The driver was finally freed around 5:55 p.m. The driver's condition was not immediately available, but he was alert when he was extricated.

Authorities have determined the house must be demolished due to the extent of the damage, and crews were securing the building to prevent further damage before it is torn down.

The crash also knocked out power near the scene. While the house the truck hit was abandoned, the others around it are occupied.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon. It also remained unclear what caused the driver to lose control.