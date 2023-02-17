Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver hurt after semi overturns on I-65 at 153 Avenue

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – One person is hurt after a semi overturned Friday morning on I-65, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened around 4:08 a.m. in the right northbound lanes at mile marker 245, just South of Crown Point exit 247.

Police say the driver was the only one inside the semi at the time, and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Northbound lanes were closed for cleanup and have since been reopened.

There is no word on what caused the crash. 

First published on February 17, 2023 / 6:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.