Driver hurt after semi overturns on I-65 at 153 Avenue

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – One person is hurt after a semi overturned Friday morning on I-65, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened around 4:08 a.m. in the right northbound lanes at mile marker 245, just South of Crown Point exit 247.

Police say the driver was the only one inside the semi at the time, and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Northbound lanes were closed for cleanup and have since been reopened.

There is no word on what caused the crash.