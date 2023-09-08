Semi-truck driver hurt after rollover crash on Tri-State Tollway
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hurt following a rollover crash on the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning.
Illinois State Police say just before 4:30 a.m., a crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car happened in the southbound lanes of I-294 near 95th Street.
A truck-tractor tanker-trailer rolled over on its side and a passenger car ran off the road to the right.
The driver of the semi was taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three left southbound lanes remain closed while tow trucks finish removing the vehicles.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.