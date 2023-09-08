Semi-truck driver hurt after rollover crash on Tri-State Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hurt following a rollover crash on the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning.

Illinois State Police say just before 4:30 a.m., a crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car happened in the southbound lanes of I-294 near 95th Street.

A truck-tractor tanker-trailer rolled over on its side and a passenger car ran off the road to the right.

The driver of the semi was taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three left southbound lanes remain closed while tow trucks finish removing the vehicles.