Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi-truck driver hurt after rollover crash on Tri-State Tollway

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) –  One person was hurt following a rollover crash on the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning.

Illinois State Police say just before 4:30 a.m., a crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car happened in the southbound lanes of I-294 near 95th Street.

A truck-tractor tanker-trailer rolled over on its side and a passenger car ran off the road to the right. 

The driver of the semi was taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Three left southbound lanes remain closed while tow trucks finish removing the vehicles. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 6:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.