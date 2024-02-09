Watch CBS News
Semi crash forces closure of multiple lanes, traffic backup on I-80 southwest of Chicago

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

Semi crash on I-80 in Chicago southwest suburbs stops traffic
Semi crash on I-80 in Chicago southwest suburbs stops traffic 01:05

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash involving a semi-truck forced the closure of several lanes of traffic on Interstate 80 near southwest suburban Joliet Friday evening.

Chopper 2 was over the scene where the tube trailer was heavily damaged and blocking all lanes of traffic going eastbound.

The cause of the crash was unclear, as was if there were any injuries.

Crews clean up after semi truck crash on I-80 southwest of Chicago 00:44
Alex Ortiz
Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS 2 Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 5:34 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

