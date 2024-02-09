Semi crash forces closure of multiple lanes, traffic backup on I-80 southwest of Chicago

Semi crash on I-80 in Chicago southwest suburbs stops traffic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash involving a semi-truck forced the closure of several lanes of traffic on Interstate 80 near southwest suburban Joliet Friday evening.

Chopper 2 was over the scene where the tube trailer was heavily damaged and blocking all lanes of traffic going eastbound.

The cause of the crash was unclear, as was if there were any injuries.