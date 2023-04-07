Car, semi wrecked in crash on I-57; truck tractor catches fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A semi-trailer truck rolled over Friday afternoon in a crash on I-57.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on inbound Interstate 57 near Halsted Street, in the South Side's Fernwood community.

Illinois State Police said as a consequence of the crash, a semi-trailer truck rolled over in the left lane, and a car ran off the roadway and stopped on the embankment.

The trailer of the 18-wheel truck was a curtain-side – with curtains forming the sides rather than panels of aluminum. It was lying on the shoulder, separated from its tractor.

A whole hour after the initial accident, the tractor of the semi went on to catch fire. Initially, a fire truck sprayed the cab from across the embankment on 99th Street.

But the fire erupted and grew in severity – prompting firefighters to go down onto the expressway with hand lines.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One lane of inbound I-57 remained open after the crash, but all lanes were shut down when the truck tractor caught fire. The shoulder was back open to traffic by 6 p.m.

But CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported inbound I-57 remained a parking lot, and there were gapers in the other direction. Vincennes Avenue was also crowded Friday evening.

Halsted Street or the Bishop Ford Freeway are recommended as alternatives.