Semi catches fire on Interstate 80 near Tinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One eastbound lane of Interstate 80 has reopened, after a semi trailer truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon near Tinley Park.

Illinois State Police responded to the truck fire around 12:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between LaGrange Road and Harlem Avenue.

Police said a brake fire caused the trailer, which was hauling lard or grease, to become fully engulfed in flames. The driver was able to detach the tractor from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.

All eastbound lanes of I-80 were shut down after the crash, but the left lane reopened by about 3:15 p.m. The other eastbound lanes will remain closed while crews finish cleanup of the truck fire.

No injuries were reported.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 3:02 PM

