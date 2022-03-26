Seiya Suzuki makes debut for Cubs in Cactus League; Cubs get clobbered by Rockies

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- New Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki made his Cactus League debut Friday in a game that did not go well for the Cubs at all.

It was a rough start for Alec Mills against the Colorado Rockies. Mills gave up a pair of home runs - including a two-run shot by Brendan Rodgers – and Mills couldn't get through the second inning.

As for Suzuki, he was 0-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the game.

Former Cubs Kris Bryant was not on the field for the Rockies.

Colorado rolled to a 17-1 win.