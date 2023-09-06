Watch CBS News
Seiya Suzuki hits 3-run double as Cubs beat Giants 8-2 for 4th straight win

Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run double, Cody Bellinger homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 on Wednesday for their fourth consecutive win.

Suzuki, Bellinger and Ian Happ each had two hits as Chicago completed a three-game series sweep to move a season-high 12 games above .500 at 76-64. The Cubs also moved within 1 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Chicago left-hander Jordan Wicks improved to 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in his first three big league starts. He permitted two runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

San Francisco dropped back to .500 with its sixth consecutive loss. The Giants (70-70) went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.

Thairo Estrada, Luis Matos, Casey Schmitt and Paul DeJong each had two hits for San Francisco, which closed out a 1-6 road trip. Alex Wood (5-5) was tagged for five runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings.

