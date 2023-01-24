Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged

CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.

A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there.

"It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you a sense of security."

Parking at the Midway Airport economy lot seemed like the convenient choice, but it's a decision Dimonte regrets.

"I won't park and go to the airport," Dimonte said. "I will take a car moving forward 100%. It's not worth the risk or the liability."

On Jan 13, Dimonte parked his pickup in the economy lot, took a quick trip and returned to shattered glass.

"The back window of my truck was smashed," he said. "Glass all over the place. Luckily, nothing was taken, but it is a very disheartening feeling."

Chicago police confirmed that 25 vehicles parked in the economy lot were found damaged on the same day. And like Dimonte, all those who parked did so at their own risk.

Brennan: "It's on the back of the receipt where it explains the liability."

Dimonte: "Oh believe me, they photocopied that and sent that to me as well."

The company that runs the lot, prints a tiny contract on the back of each ticket.

"I'm in the wrong for that," Dimonte said. "It's not like you're parking in somewhere that is marketed as 24/7 surveillance. There's just the implication of it that when you get there, you're in a secure facility when in fact, you're not. It's just like any other lot in Chicago."

His truck lost a window, and Dimonte gained some stress at the end of a trip.

"It was just a whole nightmare situation for us," he said.

The window was repaired, and Dimonte knows the risk, every time he parks.

"I feel very bad that there's that type of desperation out there," he said. "Someone looking for a quick penny grab like that, and you just have to maintain hope that it all comes full circle on this individual."

Chicago police said they're investigating the break-ins earlier this month and no one is in custody.

CBS 2 reached out to the company that manages the lot and Midway Airport for comment, but have not heard back.