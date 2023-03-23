Illinois Secretary of State announcing millions in grants to prevent car-related crimes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Law enforcement agencies in our state are now getting more money to help stop carjackings and vehicle thefts.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will announce more than $21 million in grants Thursday.
The funding comes from a state council dedicated to preventing and reducing things like carjacking, thefts, and insurance fraud.
