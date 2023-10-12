Secret Service agents search home in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Secret Service agents spent hours on Thursday pulling boxes of evidence out of a house in western suburban Glen Ellyn.

Police said the agents arrived around 7 a.m., and CBS 2 did not see them pull away until about 2 p.m., leaving with a U-Haul truck loaded with boxes taken from inside a split level, single family home near Western Avenue and Geneva Road.

According to an official briefed on the situation, the home is the scene of a financial crimes investigation led by the U.S. Secret Service.

While the agency is usually associated with investigating threats against Secret Service protectees — such as current and former presidents and vice presidents and their families, and visiting heads of state – they also have jurisdiction over financial crimes, like financial fraud and counterfeiting.

Agents continued to bring items out of the home after a U-Haul packed with evidence drove off the scene. Agents also photographed the exterior of the home.

Neighbors were shocked to see the agents, but weren't very familiar with the homeowners, or why they would be the subject of a federal investigation.

Glen Ellyn police said they have no other details, and the Secret Service would not comment on the activity at the home.