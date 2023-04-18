Second teen charged with murder in South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenage boy is charged in connection to the shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Chicago's South Side back in January.

Police say the 14-year-old was arrested by Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Taskforce on Monday, on the 1200 block of West 83rd Street.

He was identified as the second suspect who shot and killed the victim on Jan. 22, in the 8400 block of South Holland Road in Chatham.

The teen is charged with three felony counts of murder, one count of robbery, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

No further information was immediately available.