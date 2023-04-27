Watch CBS News
Second suspect charged with murder in 2022 shooting on Far South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A second person is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man on the city's Far South Side last year.

On Wednesday, Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Christopher Haynes, 34, in the 3500 block of West Van Buren Street.

Police say he was identified as the second suspect who shot and killed the victim on Aug. 12, in the 500 block of West 95th Street.

Haynes was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He's expected to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 9:45 AM

