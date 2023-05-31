Second suspect charged with murder in 2021 Scottsdale shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A second person was arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting in the Scottsdale neighborhood back in 2021.

Police arrested Eddie Morales, 27, on Tuesday, in the 1000 block of North 15th Avenue.

They say he was identified as the second suspect who was involved in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man on April 27, in the 8300 block of South Keating Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

The first suspect, Viviana Noriega, 40, was taken into custody on May 17. She was also charged with first-degree murder.

Morales is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.